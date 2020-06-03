Valley organizations start the conversation on addressing inequality against minorities

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Legendary civil rights activist Dolores Huerta speaking out against racism, police brutality, and systematic oppression. Along with encouraging the peaceful protest going on nationwide.

“But law enforcement also needs to cooperate and really help the protesters so they can protest in a peaceful way not causing any violence,” said Huerta.

The Central Valley has seen numerous peaceful protests like the one on Sunday in Downtown Fresno. More than 3,000 people showed up and marched peacefully from City Hall to the Fresno Police Department then back to City Hall.

Joshua Slack was spoke at the Protest. He said this is a tough time for many and he is doing what he can to combat racism.

“You would not want to see these people really in harm and really just having to deal with this aggression it would just break the city’s spirit and we did not want that,” said Slack.

Slack said the city of Fresno is a very diverse place and in order to continue the fight against inequality everyone needs to be on the same page.

D’Aungillique Jackson is the President of Fresno State NAACP. She said they are currently working with Fresno Police to set up a time to speak on ways to combat police brutality and make some changes.

“We as the people have not yet reached our breaking point. We still have room for conversations we still have room for growth and at the same time we have the whole country backing us,” said Jackson.

Tim Kutzmark with Unitarian Universalist Church said they have been holding conversations like these for years.

“We open that discussion a few years ago when we put our black lives matter banners up,” said Kutzmark.

Kutzmark said they have been fighting inequality for years and even conducted one of the first vigil’s in the valley for George Floyd.

“I said let’s go stand under the black lives matter banners and I expected maybe 20 or 30 people but it seemed like 400 showed up,” said Kutzmark.

Kutzmark said they are working with other organizations to put together another vigil soon.

