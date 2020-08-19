Valley officials demand funding for U.S. Postal Service, Postmaster ensures election priority

FRESNO, California (KSEE) — The US Postmaster announced the United States Postal Service will suspend operational changes until after the November election.

The decision came down shortly after valley congressmen held a press conference downtown to support the Delivering for America Act. The legislation would give $25 billion to the USPs and not allow for changes until after the pandemic.

“We need it,” said Valley Resident Annette Simon. “We count on it. We need it.”

“The U.S. Postal Service,” said Gene Roza with California Alliance for Retired Americans. “It is a service for the American people and it is being sabotaged right now.”

On Tuesday, Democratic U.S. Representatives Jim Costa and Tj Cox and a hand full of locals voiced concerns about the future of USPS.

“I am here to support the letter carriers,” said Costa. “The postal workers, and all Americans that have through generations, benefited from one of the best postal services in the world.”

Cox claimed citizens in rural areas, especially those who are elderly, will continue to suffer if services continue to be delayed.

“We can bring them their medications they need today,” said Cox. “Or we can get them a hearse for when they go to the morgue. It is our choice. Protecting the Post Office from the attack right now is the only moral obligation we have.”

The U.S. Postal Service has struggled financially in the past two decades. The last time it made money was in 2006, with a surplus of $900 million. Since then, it has lost close to $80 billion.

One of the biggest concerns that surround the USPS is the election and whether or not mail-mail in voting can be achieved without delay.

“We will deliver the nation’s election mail on time and within our well-established service standard,” said Postmaster General Louis DeJoy in a statement. “The American public should know that this is our number one priority between now and election day.”

DeJoy promised retail hours will not change, mailboxes and collection boxes will not be removed, and over time will be approved and employees will be on standby to help with the surge in the mail.

DeJoy is set to testify in front of the Senate this Friday.

