Valley native Stickler excelled during snowboarding’s second wave

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – 24 years after snowboarding was introduced at the Winter Olympics in 1998, the sport continues to grow in popularity, with eleven different snowboarding events now taking place in Beijing.



And when you look back at the evolution of the sport, it included Central Valley native Byron Stickler who, at one time, was one of the top snowboarders in the United States.

“You know, I was probably the second wave, actually of it coming through,” said the 51-year-old Stickler. “There was a big wave in the ’80s but I would say the second wave I was definitely part of.”

Stickler began snowboarding in 1988.

He was 18 years old.

“There was this little show-off quality to me. I mean, you really sort of have to have that to be a great athlete,” he said. “’97-2001 I was really competitive, really doing competitions.”

A competitive snowboarder before the sport became popular.

“What they’re riding these days is perfectly manicured; it’s perfect. We didn’t have that,” said Stickler. “It’s been an interesting progression to watch the change in the sport.”

Stickler was self-taught. And he learned how to snowboard by skateboarding.

“You know, I did a lot of pools and ramps,” he said. “I liked it because I liked getting air later on.”

Byron Stickler taught himself well. Growing up in central California, he traveled all over the state. In 1997, he won a national championship in slopestyle.

“My dream day is there’s two feet of fresh powder that’s super cold. There’s no wind, and snow is just slightly coming down,” said Stickler. “You look at the run in front of you and nobody’s touched it. That’s the best feeling in the world.”