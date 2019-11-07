Valley lawmakers support a special legislative session on power shutoffs

SACRAMENTO, California (KSEE) – After power shutoffs that left thousands in the dark and devastating wildfires up and down California, a number of the Central Valley’s representatives in Sacramento have expressed their support of a special legislative session in the State Capitol to address the issue.

Governor Gavin Newsom retains the power to call back lawmakers to address urgent issues but he has said multiple times he does not think it is necessary as PG&E remains under the microscope of regulators.

The specific question posed to lawmakers was “would you be supportive of a special session on issues seen now on public safety power shutoffs, investor-owned utilities, and fires?”

In the State Assembly, more than half of members either refused to comment or did not respond. A total of 28 members said they would support one. That includes Fresno-area Assemblymember Jim Patterson, Bakersfield-area Assemblymember Rudy Salas, and Visalia-area Assemblymember Devon Mathis.

Local assemblymembers who did not respond to the question included Frank Bigelow, Adam Gray, and Joaquin Arambula.

The situation was similar in the Stae Senate where more than half of senators did not comment or respond, while 15 members said they would support a special session. That includes Fresno-area Senator Andreas Borgeas and Bakersfield-area Senator Shannon Grove.

“I support a special session because the Legislature needs to take immediate action and provide real solutions. Instead of diverting money to expensive renewable energy contracts, we need to focus on real priorities such as mitigating and preventing wildfires, hardening and providing a secure energy grid,” said Grove.

Central Valley senators who did not respond included Anna Caballero and Melissa Hurtado.

The leaders of both chambers say they remain in constant contact with Governor Newsom on these issues.

