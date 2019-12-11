Valley hit by dangerous, unhealthy air pollution levels

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District says air pollution in the Valley has reached dangerous and unhealthy levels.

“There is a variety of issues impacting the Valley right now. We’ve got air that is unexpectedly trapped in the Valley. There is smoke coming from a variety of sources. We heard reports a lot of residential wood-burning,” said Jaime Holt, Chief Communications Officer at Valley Air District.

There is stagnation that is trapping the pollution close to the ground, impacting the city of Fresno.

The air quality has reached level 5. Everyone should avoid any outdoor activities.

“Asthma can get triggered. If people can see or smell the smoke, it means they are breathing it and they should stay inside,” said Holt.

Officials say they hope the pollution clears up later tonight.

