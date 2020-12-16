Valley food banks project food shortages in coming months

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Between the coronavirus pandemic and the holiday season, food banks across the nation are dealing with high demand, but a shortage in food.

Food banks are projecting food shortages in the coming months, including here in the Valley.

Organizers at the Central California Food Bank say the shortage is due to the end of federal programs.

“We are facing what’s called as a food cliff so the federal government stepped in and really helped out food banks and others providing food but all of that funding is ending Dec. 31,” explained Kym Dildine, CO-CEO of the Central California Food Bank.

The funding may end soon, but the demand is at an all time high.

Food banks across the nation are struggling to purchase products, the prices have gone up and deliveries are backed up.

“We used to order a truckload in a week or two now we are looking at six, eight, or even 12 weeks. We are having a hard time acquiring canned vegetables and it looks like we are not going to get our next delivery until February/March,” Dildine added.

Because of COVID-19 and CDC recommendations, food bank are not accepting food donations.

The only way people can help is through monetary donations.

“More people are seeking our services. We’ve seen over 50% increase across our distribution,” Dildine said. “Over 300-thousand people rely on CC Food Bank each month to get their food and 25% are brand new since the pandemic, they had never sought emergency food services.”

To donate: https://ccfoodbank.org/donate/