Valley family in need of help, after mother of 6 is killed in DUI crash

According to the California Highway Patrol 30-year-old Michelle Aguirre was the passenger in a 2002 Volkswagen Jetta Tuesday when 61-year-old Manuel Ramirez Jr. slammed head on into another car.

Aguirre died and her three young children were hospitalized.

Officers said Ramirez was under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol and he was arrested for felony DUI, felony gross vehicular manslaughter and child endangerment.

Aguirre’s mother, Pearl Corpus, said Ramirez Jr. was her daughter’s boyfriend, and the family was devastated by the sudden loss.

“We love her very much and I do miss my daughter so much,” Corpus said.

Instead of spending Thanksgiving at home, they spent it in the hospital.

She said they’re told the children will be OK.

Corpus said Aguirre was planning on bringing the kids over later to eat. She said they keep asking where their mom is, and she’s not able to bring herself to tell them.

“I miss her and I love her and I wish she wasn’t gone. But I know she’s in a happy place,” Corpus said.

Corpus now has the heartbreaking task of laying her daughter to rest and said her family needs the community’s help.

“We just wanted to get help — See if we can get some help from the community so (Corpus) can lay her daughter to rest, and we can just try to move forward from here,” Delila Luna the girl’s godmother said.

To donate to Aguirre’s funeral fund follow the link below:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/pearl-michelle-aguirre-and-family