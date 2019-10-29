Valley couple scrambling after their wedding venue is burnt up in the Kincade Fire

AUBERRY, California (KGPE) – Robert Walker and Kristin Dingler are scrambling to find a place to get married after the Kincade fire destroyed their perfect wedding venue.

“It was our dream venue to get married at so it is very sad,” said Dingler.

The couple has been dreaming of May 2, 2020, their wedding date, from the moment they got engaged.

With a suggestion from Dingler’s father, they chose Soda Rock Winery for the venue.

“They have this beautiful ballroom with big barrels and twinkle lights,” said Dingler. “It was just perfect. We know from the get-go. It was just us to a tee.”

The two planned, booked vendors, picked flowers, and sent save the dates. This last weekend, they made a trip to the vineyard from their home in Auberry to make the final touches. They were evacuated and hours later they got a call. Soda Rock Winery was up in flames and burnt to the ground.

“Your whole vision is just gone overnight,” said Dingler.

The couple is now scrambling to find a venue and must start from scratch. Many places are already booked and on top of that, the power is out in their home due to fire danger nearby. But their love for each other is helping them push through.

“He has just sat there talked me through it,” said Dingler. “Just reassuring me that the whole time that it will still be our dream day.”

Coming up with a back-up plan has put life into perspective for the couple, reminding them that every day is a gift.

“You can’t throw a pity party because people are going through so much up there so if that is the worst that happens to us we are still okay,” said Dingler.

