Valley couple returns home after COVID-19 concerns leave them stuck in Peru

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Kimberly Ashford and her fiancé Chris Sharp arrived back on American soil Thursday thrilled and thankful after what was supposed to be a ten-day journey to Peru turned into something much different in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I got here and I just started to cry and I’m going to cry now just because I’m happy. Just to be back,” Ashford said.

The couple arrived in Peru two and a half weeks ago. They were part of a 27 person mission trip to the Amazon rainforest

“This is actually my first international trip ever,” Sharp said.

But when the country shut its borders over COVID-19 concerns it left many in limbo.

“The airport was chaos. We go there 6 in the morning and there’s already thousands of people there,” Ashford said.

Their flight tickets home were canceled several times.

Ashford said they were in working with the United States Embassy and her elected officials and were finally able to secure plane tickets home.

“We already had our bags packed. Whenever we get the call we’re leaving,” she said.

Her parents dropped everything at the news.

“I had told work ‘Guys when I get the call I’m gone,'” her father James said.

“As soon as she came out, the hugs, so grateful. So very grateful,” mother Candy said.

The couple said they’re thankful for the big show of support as well as the little things.

“It’s simple things. Having Taco Bell. It’s such a weird thing. They don’t have Dr. Pepper in Peru, that’s my favorite soda. So getting that soda here. Oh man,” Sharp said.

They said now, along with sleep, they’ll be catching up on how drastically the coronavirus has changed the situation back here in the weeks they were gone.

“It’s trying to figure out now how to act here in this place, in this time and how things are changing. We feel like we’re behind the curve a little bit,” Sharp said.

