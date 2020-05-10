Valley company develops touchless device to detect temperatures

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — A valley company is making sure that when businesses open up, there is a way to make sure everyone’s ok to step inside.

A software company, On Display, developed a device with that in mind.

The company says the device can do a face scan, detect someone’s temperature within seconds to a point-three degree of accuracy.

Some local restaurants, like Sakura chaya, have already bought one

“It’s one thing if ordinances are lifted, and people are allowed to come in, but the other thing is giving customers confidence, we all want to feel safe,” On Display managing partner, Robert Morris said.

It can also count customers and let businesses know if they have reached the set capacity.

