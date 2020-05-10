Valley company develops touchless device to detect temperatures

News
Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — A valley company is making sure that when businesses open up, there is a way to make sure everyone’s ok to step inside.

A software company, On Display, developed a device with that in mind.

The company says the device can do a face scan, detect someone’s temperature within seconds to a point-three degree of accuracy.

Some local restaurants, like Sakura chaya, have already bought one

“It’s one thing if ordinances are lifted, and people are allowed to come in, but the other thing is giving customers confidence, we all want to feel safe,” On Display managing partner, Robert Morris said.

It can also count customers and let businesses know if they have reached the set capacity.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know