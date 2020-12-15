Valley Children’s receives first shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Valley Children’s Hospital has received doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday morning.

According to Valley Children’s Hospital, the arrival of Pfizer vaccine to Valley Children’s Hospital shipment contains 975 doses, with 535 allocated for Valley Children’s.

Hope has arrived at Valley Children’s. We received Madera County’s allotment of 975 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. 535 of them are designated for our hospital. pic.twitter.com/zx0hDTBYS3 — Valley Children's (@CareForKids) December 15, 2020

Valley Children’s is one of 33 pre-positioning sites in California to receive the first shipment of Pfizer vaccines and they are receiving and storing vaccines for all of Madera County.

According to county health officials, a timeline for distribution and a list of locations to the general public has not yet been determined.

Valley Children’s will begin the distribution of the Pfizer vaccine Wednesday to Valley Children’s Hospital team members.