Valley Children’s pediatrician goes over symptoms to look out for in rare syndrome linked to COVID-19

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera confirms a child there is showing symptoms of a rare syndrome. It’s called Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children or MIS-C and it affects major arteries and the heart.

Health officials say that the patients being treated for the syndrome, tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies. Doctors are asking parents to be on the lookout for certain symptoms.

