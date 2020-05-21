Valley Children’s pediatrician goes over symptoms to look out for in rare syndrome linked to COVID-19

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera confirms a child there is showing symptoms of a rare syndrome. It’s called Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children or MIS-C and it affects major arteries and the heart.

Health officials say that the patients being treated for the syndrome, tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies. Doctors are asking parents to be on the lookout for certain symptoms.

RELATED: Health experts believe rare syndrome in children may be linked to COVID-19, Valley Children’s sees its first case

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.