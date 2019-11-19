Valley Children’s new center allows hospital to work outside its walls

MADERA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Valley Children’s Hospital celebrated the opening of a new center on Monday that will allow it to work outside its walls.

“This is really transformational in the lives of our children because we’re going to be able to touch many lives all at once and really change the trajectories, the paths of their lives positively from the ground up,” Dr. Carmela Sosa, the medical director for the Guilds Center for Community Health, said.

Sosa said the Guild Center for Community Health will offer a number of services and resources from community initiatives to health care and mental health access.

“The key for every child in this valley to be successful is really access to whether it’s a great education or health care,” Jim Yovino, Fresno County superintendent, said. “This center is going to provide another touchpoint for our kids so that they can be successful in our community.”

Dozens gathered to celebrate the new center. Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr even made a visit through the screen.

“My family is a testament of Valley Children’s commitment to serving kids within the four walls of their hospital,” said Carr, who explained Valley Children’s took care of one of his children when they were sick.

“Now, imagine the impact the Guilds Center for Community Health will have on kids when they leave the hospital and the change we can make throughout our communities,” Carr said.

According to Valley Children’s website, the center will provide kids with access to healthy food choice education and will even partner with the local food bank to give families monthly access to healthy foods.

“When you have a hospital like this in our valley, that can provide access to children where they are, in their homes, this is only going to benefit everyone in our valley,” Yovino said.

