Valley Children’s implements drive-through visitor screenings

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Valley Children’s will be conducting drive-through visitor screenings for all guests at the hospital campus in Madera, health officials say.

All visitors will receive a drive-through visitor screening daily between 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., starting Thursday, April 9.

Valley Children’s officials ask that all guests plan ahead and follow directional signage throughout the campus to ensure you reach your destination on time.

