COVID-19 Information

News Coverage

Symptoms

Prevention

Yes, We're Open

Valley Children’s implements drive-through visitor screenings

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Valley Children’s will be conducting drive-through visitor screenings for all guests at the hospital campus in Madera, health officials say. 

All visitors will receive a drive-through visitor screening daily between 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., starting Thursday, April 9.

Valley Children’s officials ask that all guests plan ahead and follow directional signage throughout the campus to ensure you reach your destination on time. 

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know