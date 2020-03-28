Valley Children’s Hospital in need of supplies, now accepting donations

Madera, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Valley Children’s Hospital is in need of supplies, as the community prepares to respond to an increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

The hospital says for commercial products, donations must be in unopened, original packaging and in accordance with approved hospital standards. Requested donation categories include:

Masks (N95, surgical, and procedure)

Disinfecting wipes such as Clorox or Sani-cloth wipes

Hand sanitizer

Face shields

Goggles and eye shields

Isolation or surgical gowns

CAPR/PAPR machines and disposables

The hospital says they are grateful for the many offers of homemade facemasks but are asking to ensure that the fabric is washable for the safety of staff, families, and visitors who may benefit from these masks.

Donations can be delivered in-person to Valley Children’s Hospital Professional Center at 9300 Valley Children’s Place, Madera CA., Monday through Friday between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

The Professional Center is located on the west side of the hospital campus. Signs will direct you to the location and our staff will meet you outside to accept your donations.

Donations should not be taken to any of the main hospital entrances, the hospital says.

If you would like to connect directly with Valley Children’s supply team about needs, large donations or need to make arrangements for deliveries outside donation hours—or if you would like to make a financial contribution toward our supply needs, please contact the hospital team at covid19supplies@valleychildrens.org.

