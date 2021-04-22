Valley buzzing with Earth Day activities

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Earth Day is recognized all over the world with actions focused on the environment.

From litter cleanup, to planting trees, to efforts to stop climate change, it’s Earth Day in the Valley.

The 100th new tree in 100 days in City Councilman Tyler Maxwell’s Central Fresno district was planted this Earth Day. Maxwell says, “I want people in Central Fresno to be proud they live in Central Fresno. I don’t want them thinking they need to move to North Fresno to have a good quality of life. To have a good park for their kids. “

“We also planted 80 trees along the Cedar corridor. That’s because I wanted business to feel the same way. You can do business in district 4 and you can do it in a beautiful community.”

It also marks Maxwell’s 100th day in office. “We actually don’t have a master plan that includes the planting trees at any of our parks or center median islands throughout our major thoroughfares. It’s kind of incumbent on the councilmember for that particular district to prioritize that or not prioritize that. Luckily we teamed up with Tree Fresno — an awesome nonprofit that has donated 100 trees to our community. They’re a partner with us on all of this making sure that we have a diverse set of 100 trees.”

Now that the 100th tree is planted, Maxwell does not plan to stop. “I would like to continue this every year where we plant at least 100 trees if not even more.”

In Clovis, the Rodeo now newly runs on solar power.

David Wasemiller says Pacific Solar has sponsored the Clovis Rodeo for years, “Being non profit they need all the help they can.”

The solar panels sit on the rooftops of stands and buildings central to the rodeo grounds.

Michael Wasemiller says, “It’s up out of the way and barely visible and we were able to offset the different meters that are on the property.”

And all over the city of Fresno, Earth Day has already come for two hours each saturday morning through Beautify Fresno.

Mark Standriff says Beautify Fresno has already had 18 cleanup events, “We’ve picked up 9 to 10 tons of trash. That’s close to 20,000 pounds of litter that’s been removed by residents willing to volunteer to give a couple of hours up on a Saturday morning.”

This Saturday will be the biggest yet, part of the Great American Cleanup.

Standriff says, “The Great American Cleanup is part of our affiliation with Keep America Beautiful where communities all over the country during the month of April and specifically around Earth Day will take part in a variety of different community based projects. That’s cleanup and beautification, tree planting, graffiti removal. We’re going to do all of those things in the space of two hours on Saturday morning. We’ve got 12 locations around town.

For more information on this event and future Beautify Fresno events, visit beautifyfresno.org