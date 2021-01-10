Valley blood centers continue to be in critical need of donations

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Blood centers continue to be in critical need of donations. The Central California Blood Center in Fresno says there are two big needs in the Valley.

Nationwide since the pandemic started, blood centers were hit hard with a decrease in donations.

Christopher Staub, CEO of the Central California Blood Center, says about 30 percent of the blood supply used to come from those in high school and college during blood drives.

“That had to end when the pandemic came because of distancing and school closures and things like that,” Staub said.

Emergency surgeries and chronic illnesses don’t take a break because of COVID. Staub says the blood center covers five counties and right now type “O” blood is in dire need.

“We are at a less than one day supply of type o blood and that’s very concerning in a weekend especially and so it’s important that people who are healthy and can get out and donate blood they know it’s safe to donate blood,” Staub said.

He says the blood center is also in need of plasma from people who recovered from the coronavirus.

“The use of this CCP is skyrocketing right now in our community and throughout the country so we need more people who’ve recovered from COVID to come and donate their plasma to help save lives of individuals with severe COVID,” Staub said.

He says studies show the use of the antibodies is working. To-date Staub says they have issued over 2,500 doses of the plasma to our local hospitals at no charge thanks to Federal funding.

To make an appointment to donate visit https://www.donateblood.org/