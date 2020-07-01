Valley Animal Center to host month-long hybrid fundraiser in July

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) –The Central Valley’s largest no-kill shelter for dogs and cats, Valley Animal Center, is launching a month-long hybrid fundraiser, “Fund in the Sun” in July.

Valley Animal Center says they hope to raise $30,000 in both in-kind and monetary donations combined.

Supporters are given three different ways to donate online.

Donate via the organization's website at www.valleyanimal.org/donate-now and selecting "Fund in the Sun Fundraiser" in the drop-down menu.

in the Sun Fundraiser” in the drop-down menu.

in the Sun Fundraiser” in the drop-down menu. Text the code “FUNDINTHESUN” to 44321 to donate via the organization’s GiveLively text-to-donate campaign.

Donate via the organization’s Facebook or Instagram pages.



“There are many needs in a shelter like ours,” Valley Animal Center Animal Care Manager Camala Siebeneicher said.

“And the needs can vary based on the quantity and type of pets in our care. We also have special needs, which aren’t required often but, oftentimes, the public doesn’t even realize the

strong need for them. That’s what this wishlist is for.”

The organization says they have scheduled a donation drive Paw-rade on July 25, giving its supporters another way to donate.

