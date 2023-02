The Blackstone Automotive Group Super Puppy Bowl kicked off on Friday and the Valley Animal Center brought its top players.

Mama June kept both teams honest as the referee and remained impartial even as her two pups Kyra and Emilia battled it out against puppies Genevieve and Lorelai.

The Valley Animal Center is one of the valley’s no-kill shelters dedicated to finding homes for pets through adoption and education. Join their fee-based dog park to help them continue their work in the valley.