Valley Animal Center hosting “Spay-ghetti” dinner to help control overpopulation of homeless animals

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The Valley Animal Center is holding its second annual Spay-ghetti Dinner this week.

The event is to help raise funds so the center can continue to offer affordable spaying and neutering services to the community.

The dinner will be cooking by Diccico’s Italian Restaurant with dessert by Eddie’s Bakery.

The event is taking place on Thursday, October 24 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Valley Animal Center dog park.

Tickets are $25 in advance and are available for purchase here.

For more information regarding this event, contact Vanessa Villanueva at (559) 243-9011 or vanessa.villanueva@valleyanimal.org.

