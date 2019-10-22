Breaking News
Here’s everything we know about Sunday night’s ‘mass casualty’ shooting in Fresno

Valley Animal Center hosting “Spay-ghetti” dinner to help control overpopulation of homeless animals

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The Valley Animal Center is holding its second annual Spay-ghetti Dinner this week.

The event is to help raise funds so the center can continue to offer affordable spaying and neutering services to the community.

The dinner will be cooking by Diccico’s Italian Restaurant with dessert by Eddie’s Bakery.

The event is taking place on Thursday, October 24 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Valley Animal Center dog park.

Tickets are $25 in advance and are available for purchase here.

For more information regarding this event, contact Vanessa Villanueva at (559) 243-9011 or vanessa.villanueva@valleyanimal.org.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com