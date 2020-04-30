Valley Animal Center helps non-profit organization with donations for pets

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Although the pandemic has brought on tough times for many, it’s also bringing communities together.

For the first time ever, Valley Animal Center held a two-day donation drive to accept pet food and supplies that will be donated to Halo Cafe in Fresno a non-profit pet pantry.

“You know, we were extremely grateful for all the donations that we’ve been able to receive during this pandemic and you know we thought, it’s time to pay it forward to another non-profit because in animal welfare. It’s not just about one of us, we all have to work together as a team to help out the animals in our community,” Devon Gillard said, the Business Development Manager of Valley Animal Center.

Halo Cafe serves low-income families, the elderly and homeless community members to help keep pets in homes and out of the already overcrowded shelters.

“We get phone calls every single day of unfortunate situations. Pet owners are looking to surrender their pets due to financial issues and that really breaks our heart. Because as a pet owner, myself, my two dogs are my companions, my everything and I couldn’t even process the thought of having to give them up due to financial reasons,” Gillard said.

The drive has been a success, gathering around 800 pounds of pet food and more than 50 pounds of cat litter during the donation drive.

Valley Animal Center will keep a donation box in its lobby and will always accept donations.

