Vaccine still is the best protection against mumps, health department says

Around 300 inmates in the Fresno County Jail remain quarantined after 11 mumps cases were confirmed

FRESNO, California (KSEE) — Hundreds of Fresno County inmates continue to be under close watch, with mumps confirmed in nearly a dozen at the jail. While the quarantine is expected to go on for weeks, inmates in that quarantine can still leave, so long as they show no symptoms.

The Fresno County Department of Public Health assures if any inmates from that quarantine leave the jail, they will be monitored closely by communicable disease investigators.

Since confirming the jail’s mumps outbreak, both the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office and the public health department have been working closely to make sure the infection doesn’t spread.

At a press conference Thursday, Capt. Stephen McComas said they are making sure inmates are educated on symptoms — especially if any of the quarantined inmates are cleared to leave.

“We are giving them healthcare information upon their release…and anyone who is in those affected pods [will be followed] by the department of public health as they get released,” McComes said.

Health educator Leticia Berber said investigators do that mostly by calling them. Also, that this is standard protocol for any persons of interest in any outbreak in the county.

Berber said the MMR vaccine is the only verified measure to prevent getting mumps. The vaccine also protects against measles and rubella. She advises parents to have two doses in their children by the time their children are ages four through six.

Any concerned adults should call their doctor.

“If you’re an adult born after 1957 and do not have a record of the MMR vaccine, consult with your doctor. He or she will decide if you need one or not depending on the age and medical records,” Berber said.

Anyone infected with mumps can only treat symptoms and most completely recover within two weeks.

It’s painful, you get a sore throat when you’re swallowing. You’ve got a swollen salivary gland, feel tired, and you’re just treating those symptoms with pain relievers,” said David Luchini, assistant director of the public health department.

Two doses of the vaccine give you 90% protection against the virus. You can get a third dose, but you need to confirm with your doctor if that’s the best choice.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.