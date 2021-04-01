Vaccine eligibility opens up to those 50 and older in California: ‘I can breathe easier now’

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) – On Thursday, those 50 years of age and older in California became eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

“I can breathe easier now,” said Julie Sanchez, who became eligible Thursday. She, along with her husband and daughter, got their first dose of the vaccine at the UCSF Fresno site at Fresno City College.

“I’m a little bit nervous because I didn’t expect for it to happen today, but I’m excited,” Claire Sanchez said.

Claire was able to get the vaccine because the state allows those who have family members who are eligible to get the vaccine too.

“It’ll reduce stress in the household,” Steve Sanchez said.

In just two weeks, on April 15, those who are 16 and older will be eligible to get the vaccine.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday that the state is still restricted by manufactured supply, adding that the state’s distribution system has the ability to administer 5 million doses a week, but they’re expecting to receive 2.4 million doses next week.

“Even though we’re lifting the eligibility, bringing down the age to 50, two weeks everybody 16 and over, that doesn’t mean April 16 everybody that wants a vaccine will have been vaccinated. It still will take a number of months to get to that point,” Newsom said.

Joe Prado, who is leading the vaccine distribution effort in Fresno County, said as of now in the county, they’re not seeing appointments completely fill up, adding that the supply is meeting the demand.”

“Right now, I think the distribution system is ready for today. As we look at adding another mass vaccination site potentially, as we look at adding more mobile units, more targeted, I think we’ll be ready for April 15,” Prado said.

On MyTurn, there are appointments available in Fresno County for those who are eligible.