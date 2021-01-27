Vacaville police fatally shoot driver who rammed patrol vehicle

VACAVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Police in Northern California have shot and killed a man they say rammed a patrol car during a chase.

Officers spotted a pickup truck doing doughnuts in a parking lot behind Vacaville City Hall near police headquarters Tuesday night and chased the truck, which struck a patrol vehicle near the Vacaville Skating Center.

An officer in the vehicle was treated for non-life threatening injuries at a hospital. Police say the chase ended a few blocks away, where a police officer opened fire, killing the driver, whose name wasn’t immediately released.

He died at the scene. Other details of the shooting haven’t been provided.