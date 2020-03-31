US finds major cross-border tunnel used to smuggle drugs

This photo released Tuesday, March 31, 2020, by the San Diego Tunnel Task Force, Department of Homeland Security, shows an entrance in Mexico to a cross-border tunnel running from warehouses in Tijuana to San Diego. U.S. authorities seized a large haul of drugs including opioids, methamphetamine and cocaine, being smuggled through the tunnel equipped with ventilation, lighting and an underground rail system. Authorities believe it existed for several months. (Department of Homeland Security via AP)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — U.S. authorities say they seized a large haul of drugs, including opioids, methamphetamine and cocaine, being smuggled from Mexico to California in a tunnel equipped with ventilation, lighting and an underground rail system.

The tunnel extends from warehouses in Tijuana to San Diego, running about 2,000 feet with an average depth of 31 feet and width of 3 feet.

Authorities believe it has existed several months. The tunnel was built near a vaunted double-layered border wall constructed under President Donald Trump’s watch, illustrating the limitations of such barriers against sophisticated drug smuggling organizations.

