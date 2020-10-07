Uptick in people seeking addiction treatments, suicidal thoughts during pandemic

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — It is Mental Health Awareness week and we want to give you some tools to tackle the impacts of the pandemic.

We spoke to a doctor at Kaiser Permanente Fresno who says locally there’s been an uptick in people seeking addiction treatments and residents suffering from suicidal thoughts.

Anchor Brody Logan found out the signs and symptoms we should look for and how to embrace the positive parts of your life.

