Up and coming NBA star, Jalen Green surprises Boys & Girls Clubs of Fresno County

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – NBA G League Ignite, former Boys and Girls Club member and Central Valley native, Jalen Green surprised Boys and Girls club members with a holiday celebration to remember.

“Considering how crazy a year it was, to end it like this with each kid receiving so many blessings from Mr. Jalen Green, it goes without saying, it’s something that these kids are going to remember probably for a long time and not only the kids, but the parents of these kids you know,” said Richard Saldivar, the Unit Director for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fresno County.

The pro basketball player and his guests handed out brand new backpacks, headphones, clothes and brand-new shoes which are something nostalgic for Green.

“Oh, I know when I was a kid that I always wanted shoes and when I couldn’t get them, I would be sad,” said Green.

Green and his team came up with the idea to give back to the Boys and Girls Club with 50 kids receiving today’s donation–and it’s seeing the smiles on their faces that inspired the future NBA star.

“I came when I was in high school and I always come here to get service hours and play with the kids and I just saw how happy they would get when I was playing basketball with them and it kind of touched me so I just want to give back to them.”