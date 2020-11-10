Unlicensed cannabis sale allegations prompt raid at Tower District shop

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – A store in Fresno’s Tower District was raided last week for allegedly running as an unlicensed cannabis dispensary.

Agents with the state’s Bureau of Cannabis Control served a search warrant at California Medical Brokers Dispensary on East Olive Avenue Thursday, with the help of Fresno’s police and city code enforcement.

According to the agency, the search warrant resulted in the seizure of cannabis flowers, concentrates, and edibles with an estimated retail value of $945,423 along with $10,033.00 in cash and an illegal firearm.

The business appeared closed Monday, and a phone call to its listed number went unanswered.

Mark Standriff with the City of Fresno said, while marijuana is legal in California, the city is still in the process of allowing retail businesses.

“There is no such thing as a legal retail business in Fresno now,” he said.

Standriff said the city is just opening up the application process, which will run through mid December. The city will then start to review and narrow down candidates.

“There’s a number of different boxes that they’re going to have to check off before they’re legally going to be allowed to sell distribute, manufacture and cultivate.”

According to Standriff, the city will be issuing a limited number of licenses. It will allow just two retails shops per district for a total of 14, and 16 total licenses for commercial operations, which will be located in an industrial area near Highway 99 in northwest Fresno.

“This is a good opportunity for those business owners. They’re just going to have to go through a very extensive process to actually finally get the licenses and the permits to be able to sell cannabis here in the City of Fresno.”

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.