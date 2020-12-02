United Way & Cressman’s want people to remember Creek Fire victims

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – So much and so many were impacted by the Creek Fire and so many are stepping up to make sure they’re not forgotten on this “Giving Tuesday” — including nonprofit worldwide organization United Way.

RELATED: What is Giving Tuesday?

“So, for this “Giving Tuesday” instead of raising money for our agency directly, which is what we would normally do, we’re raising money for Creek Fire victims,” said Lindsay Callahan, the CEO of United Way.

The expected date for full containment of the fire has been pushed back to Dec. 31. The fire has been a nightmare for victims.

“Many of them for the past couple months have been homeless, sleeping in their cars, not knowing where they’re going to get their next meals from or where they’re gonna get shelter soon,” said Tanner Michaelson, a VIP Fellow at United Way Fresno and Madera Counties.

So far, United Way raised more than $100,000 to aid Creek Fire victims.

“We haven’t really experienced an emergency and a disaster like this in our county in some time. The way that United Way works is that we make a million dollars a dollar at a time and so whatever that you can give all of that begins to add up,” said Callahan.

And another way to show your support is to come up and decorate this Christmas tree that stands where the local general store, Cressman’s once stood.

“We just wanted to do something for the community and make everybody feel better and make them feel like they can contribute their own little piece to it,” said Ty Gillett, the owner of Cressman’s.

Cressman’s owner Ty Gillett and his family put the Christmas tree up Sunday.

“It’s amazing to see the people who have lost the most trying to help the most. It’s a great feeling that everybody is there for everybody else.”

The tree will be up through the end of 2020.