United Health Centers opens its first health center in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — United Health Centers will open its first health center in Clovis Monday.

Officials say the new health center is the first in the City of Clovis and will offer comprehensive primary care services including family medicine, women’s health, pediatrics, behavioral health, immunizations, and no-cost COVID-19 drive-up testing.

The new health center will be located on the corner of Magnolia and Herndon avenues, at 2497 E. Herndon Avenue.

