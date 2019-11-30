Uninvited gator interrupts Florida family’s Thanksgiving

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — A Florida family refused to make room at their Thanksgiving table for an uninvited guest, who was so angry at being left out that he repeatedly slammed the front door.

Homeowner Chhaa Behary says she peeked through her window to get a good look at the unwanted visitor, and saw what she called a “gigantic” alligator smacking her door with its tail.

Why her house, she asked. Did the gator smell turkey?

CBS Miami reports that her fiancee called animal control, which arrived within minutes. The gator did not go gently into the night.

Behary said their neighborhood in Fort Myers is surrounded by the alligators’ natural habitat, and it’s a good reminder to be careful with children and pets when walking outdoors in the dark.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com