Unhealthy air persists throughout the Valley, local firefighters help fight blazes

CENTRAL VALLEY, Calif. (KSEE) – California is battling more than 600 fires, and 1.2 million acres have been burned in the last week, said Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday.

“We’re deploying every resource at our disposal,” Newsom said.

The fires are getting aid from around California and other states.

“We have in-state mutual aid, which is just mesmerizing and point of deep pride. I saw it first hand on Saturday, I saw it first hand on Sunday as we’re up there in Livermore area, and all of a sudden, some Santa Monica fire engines come up. We saw some Tulare fire engines as well on Saturday,” Newsom said.

Several fire department personnel in the Central Valley are helping fight the fires, including 24 firefighters with Fresno Fire, 69 personnel with the Tulare County Fire Department and 21 personnel from other agencies within Tulare County.

“The fire department family is not only with our own local agency. It expands with all other local agencies,” said Capt. Joanne Bear with the Tulare County Fire Department.

Newsom called this season a “historic” wildfire season. In 2020 thus far, there have been 7,002 fires and 1.4 million acres have been burned, compared to 4,292 fires and 56,000 acres in all of 2019.

Of the more than 600 fires the state is battling, 17 are considered major ones. Those include the LNU Complex Fire in the Napa and Sonoma County areas, the CZU Complex Fire in the Santa Cruz and San Mateo County area and the SCU Complex Fire in the Santa Clara County area.

The SCU Complex Fire has prompted evacuation warnings for parts of Merced County, and the complex fires together have heavily impacted the air quality in the Central Valley.

“All of those major fires, the smoke from those is getting brought by the wind right across the Valley, and then the inversion layer that sits over the Valley is holding it in,” said Heather Heinks, the outreach and communications manager at the Valley Air District.

Heinks said the air continues to be unhealthy throughout the Valley. She said Fresno County was on Level 5 air quality alert for the whole weekend, except for a couple of hours. Level 5 means everyone should be avoiding the outdoors.

“Certainly this is unheard of or at least unusual conditions where it’s constant Level 5 in multiple areas of the Valley,” she said.

Heinks said the cloth face coverings used to protect from COVID-19 will not protect individuals from the smoke.

“The masks that we use to prevent COVID will not prevent the tiny microscopic particulate matter pollution from entering your airways,” she said.

She added that the Valley will be dealing with poor air quality until it gets some rain or wind movement. She recommends people, including healthy individuals, stay indoors.