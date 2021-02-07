Unclear. Inconsistent. Failed. Words used in EDD audit from state

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — More criticism follows California’s Employment Development Department after an announcement from the EDD Friday.

Benefits are being further delayed for people unemployed due to what the EDD calls “a programming issue.”

It could now be March before people can get the help they need.

CBS47 has page after page of emails from our viewers struggling to get through to the state’s unemployment system.

After a record amount of fraud and a massive backlog in claims, now some people on the waiting list for unemployment benefits are told they will be waiting even longer.

“If you could help me, I mean honestly that would be so great for me and my family at this time,” Maria Lemus, waiting for unemployment for seven months, said.

Maria has four children and says she was laid off and applied for benefits in July 2020.

So far, not a penny has been paid out from her balance.

After months of phone calls of being left on hold for hours, she’s ready to give up.

“I’ve just been like, I can’t do this. I give up.”

This is just one example of someone stuck in the system.

An emergency audit of the EDD shows Maria is far from alone.

Those findings were recently published and the full report can be found here.

A few excerpts read the “EDD answered less than 1 percent of calls and failed to answer hundreds of thousands of requests for assistance that claimants submitted online.”

“{The EDD} has presented unclear and inconsistent information about the backlog…EDD’s inefficient processes contributed to significant delays in its payment of UI claims.”

We learned late Friday their process to payout claims is now further disrupted.

“They conveniently called it programming infrastructure,” Assemblyman Jim Patterson said in a zoom meeting.

Unemployment claims that ran out on December 26th cannot be certified, paid, until March 7th.

“We actually believe it’s going to be weeks and weeks longer than that,” Patterson said. “They’re going to have to process that and we know how their processing goes.”

Assemblyman Jim Patterson has been hounding the EDD, holding them accountable for every fallout.

“The feds provided the money immediately after December 26 and here we are today, a massive amount of Californians are not going to get unemployment that they desperately need and they are going to have to rely again on accessing an EDD that fails time and time again,” Patterson said.

We too have long chains of emails asking the EDD for answers with many going unresponded.

Our requests for interviews have all been denied.

For residents here in the Central Valley dealing with EDD problems, we hear you.

We will continue to press until we get more of your claims pushed through and paid.