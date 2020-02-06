UFO intrigue, and the ‘leak of the century’ — an interview with Richard Dolan

by: George Knapp

UFO historian Richard Dolan. (KLAS-TV)

MYSTERY WIRE The last few years have seen an eruption of mainstream news coverage of UFO related stories on news networks, major newspapers and in digital media.

Historian Richard Dolan, who has written about UFOs for decades, is astonished by the quick turnaround, sparked in part by the New York Times but also by the Pentagon, which has issued formal statements along with well-timed leaks of documents and information.

Richard Dolan books
Richard Dolan’s books on the politics surrounding the UFO topic.

“Someone has, or some group has realized this is a secret that cannot be contained anymore,” Dolan says. “Someone’s authorized a green light and I want to find out who it is. people are allowed to say things that would not have been allowed three, four years ago.”

Among the documents to surface in recent months is something Dolan calls the “UFO leak of the century.” So what’s in it, and who wrote it?

A one-on-one interview with the premier historian of the UFO saga, Richard Dolan, exclusively on mysterywire.com.

Richard Dolan

The Interview

  1. Historian ‘shocked’ at media’s new attitude toward UFOs
  2. UFO briefings, ‘Unidentified,’ and soft disclosure: Historian analyzes information flow
  3. ‘UFO leak of the century’ contained in 15-page document, historian says

Richard Dolan is the author of “UFOs and the National Security State,” a two volume book covering the UFO phenomenon from the 1940s to present day.

