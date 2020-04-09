UFC fights could take place at Tachi Palace Casino Resort in Lemoore

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Despite the call for social distancing, a major professional fighting event could happen in the Central Valley.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) pay-per-view event allegedly is planning to hold the fight at the Tachi Palace and Casino Resort in Lemoore on April 18th.

The news broke from Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) Between the Rounds Radio Co-host Jeff Sherwood. Sherwood’s tweet claims the next four UFC fights will happen at the Casino late this month.

“I kinda had this crazy thing on my mind,” said Sherwood. “Like this could be a perfect situation.”

Since then, other reports including one from the New York Times has run similar stories that state the highly anticipated event will happen at Tachi Palace without a live crowd.

“I was like that would be perfect,” said Sherwood. “They have had fights before, they have streamed fights from the Palace. He could basically rent the entire hotel instead of a couple of rooms and he has everything right there in order to operate.”

UFC Commissioner Dana White confirmed the pro fights would air on April 18th but would not say the location.

The events were originally scheduled for March and April in Brooklyn but were canceled due to stay at home orders.

The Centers for Disease Control recommended all sporting events to be canceled and the Association of Ringside Physicians quickly follow suit.

“Any combat sport taking place during this global pandemic places the athletes, officials, and anyone else involved in the event under unnecessary risk of infection and transmission of COVID-19,” SAID ARP in a statement.

The Casino does not have to adhere to state regulations because it is located on tribal land. That is, as long as there is approval from the tribal council.

However, the UFC would need to find doctors and officials.

In a statement to our station, the California State Athletic Commission said:

“First and foremost, the Commission’s priority is the health and safety of fighters and the public. With that in mind, the Commission canceled all events through May 31 based on guidance issued by California Governor Gavin Newsom and the California Department of Public Health to help flatten the curve against the spread of COVID-19.

The Commission echoes the guidance of California Governor Gavin Newsom, the Department of Public Health, local health officials, and the recommendations of the Association of Ringside Physicians regarding the cancelation of events where people may be at risk of contracting COVID-19 and encourages the industry to do the same.

The Commission will not participate in the UFC event on April 18, regardless of the event location.

For updates about combat sports in California, visit CSAC’s website at www.dca.ca.gov/csac.”

We reached out to the Tachi Palace, the Tribal Council, and the UFC, all of which would not comment.

