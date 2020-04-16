UCSF Fresno offers hotel housing for health care workers

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE) — UCSF Fresno is offering another option for medical professionals worried about going home to their families after work due to the possibility of spreading COVID-19.

“Starting last Tuesday, we actually started having some of our faculty and residents staying at the Radisson downtown, some short-term just so that they could make alternative plans for their families or while they were waiting for their COVID testing to come back,” said Lori Weichenthal, UCSF Fresno Assistant Dean of Graduate Medical Education.

So far, they have received about 15 applications, and 10 people have utilized the service.

“The majority of people that have reached out to us have at risk people in their homes,” said Weichenthal, “whether it’s children who are vulnerable or older parents or grandparents. We’ve had some people who’ve had family members who’ve had transplants.”

The service is available to UCSF Fresno faculty and trainees who have a vulnerable person in their home and are on rotations where they may come in contact with COVID-19 patients.

