UCSF Fresno lab takes aim at health disparities to improve overall health

The lab's work is why local health leaders aren't too worried about the incoming state equity metric

FRESNO, California (KSEE) — While state health officials prepare to introduce a new metric needed for counties to meet to be able reopen further, Fresno County health leaders remain optimistic.

Mostly because the work needed to meet the standard has already been going on for months, thanks to a new lab created by doctors at UCSF Fresno.

California Department of Public Health plans to reveal the details on what is needed for the new equity metric on Tuesday. Counties will now have to demonstrate how they’re investing in communities hardest hit in the pandemic to move up in the state’s four-tier system.

It’s no secret COVID-19 has hit certain communities harder than others. Throughout the state, infection has spread the most in Latino communities. In Fresno specifically, the southern half of the city has the majority of the positive cases.

“COVID-19 has really emphasized and highlighted that there are really big differences between the health care outcomes in different groups,” said Dr. Mackensie Yore, an emergency medicine resident with UCSF-Fresno.

It’s why Dr. Yore started UCSF Fresno’s Health Equity Action Lab, so the medical community can better understand what social, environmental, and other factors are causing the Central Valley’s health disparities.

The goal, better the region’s health overall.

“Day-to-day, the patients I see in the emergency department face a lot of the same issues that patients in Tanzania I was working with had,” Yore said. “Including poverty, food insecurity, difficulty in finding stable shelter.”

All of UCSF Fresno’s residency programs are a part of this.

“We’ve never had a group that gets together and shares. So, really the idea is to get all parties from all of our different programs who are interested in health equity and inclusion together in the same space,” said Dr. Lori Weichenthal, UCSF Fresno’s assistant dean of graduate medical education. Weichenthal is also the associate program director of emergency medicine.

The biggest showing of the lab’s work so far is the Mobile Heal unit. With the COVID-19 Equity Project — a partnership with dozens of community organizations — underserved communities have been getting access to COVID-19 testing and other health screenings.

It’s this kind of work that has Fresno County interim health officer Dr. Rais Vohra optimistic the county will have no major issues in meeting the state’s new equity metric.

“Part of the equity metric is really telling the counties that they need to invest more testing resources, laboratory resources, and education resources into the most vulnerable populations in their counties,” Vohra said.

Aside from testing, the COVID-19 Equity Project has open clinic hours. You can click here for details.

