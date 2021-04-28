UCSF Fresno doctor was Costa’s virtual guest for Biden’s address to Congress

WASHINGTON (KGPE) – Fresno-area Congressman Jim Costa honored a Fresno doctor as his virtual guest for President Biden’s first address to Congress on Wednesday.

Doctor Kenny Banh has been instrumental in providing COVID-19 testing and vaccination to Fresno County’s most impacted communities.

“He really reflects not only my hope for a full-fledged medical school in our valley but the frontline healthcare workers who for the last 14 months have put their own lives at risk and their families every day,” said Rep.Costa.

Dr. Bahn says the pandemic has revealed the Central Valley’s healthcare weaknesses.

“We have more challenges, education,” said Dr. Banh. “We are mobilizing. We are going to different areas, making it as easily accessible as possible, but we need everyone’s help in getting this. Our numbers are down, but in order for us to get to the point where we’ve defeated it, there’s still more work to be done.”

UCSF-Fresno’s COVID-19 Equity Project has so far administered more than 20,000 COVID-19 vaccinations.