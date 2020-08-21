UC Santa Cruz issues state of emergency, campus residents forced to evacuate

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — UC Santa Cruz issued a State of Emergency due to the multiple wildfires burning in the area Thursday.

School officials say all on-campus residents must evacuate and be prepared to not return for at least two weeks.

UC Santa Cruz police officers will be going door to door to evacuate those remaining on campus.

The school says students and faculty will also not be allowed to enter UC Santa Cruz residential campus because of the mandatory evacuation.

Access to the residential campus will be limited to first responders and those authorized.

Any person who enters the residential campus, a closed-off area or remains in the area after being ordered to evacuate may be found guilty of a criminal offense, according to a campus status update.

An evacuation center has been set up for students in the Coconut Grove at the boardwalk.

