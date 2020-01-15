UC Berkeley ordered to repay millions to teaching assistants

News

uc berkely

Sproul Plaza at UC Berkeley on Wednesday December 15, 1993. (AP Photo/ Eric Risberg)

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) – The University of California, Berkeley has been ordered to pay back millions in tuition and fees to about 1,000 teaching assistants.

The East Bay Times reports the order issued Monday comes after the union representing UC student workers filed a grievance alleging teaching assistants were hired to work at the campus for eight hours per week but ended up working close to 10-hour-per-week.

The university is required to pay tuition and fees to employees who work 10-hour-weeks.

A UC Berkeley spokeswoman said the university will issue a statement on the decision later Wednesday.

