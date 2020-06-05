Breaking News
265 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kings County

YouTube celebrity Jake Paul faces charges after mall riot

U.S. & World

by: Nexstar Media Wire, Associated Press, and FOX8 Digital Desk

Posted: / Updated:

Jake Paul during the weigh-in for Miami Fight Night on January 29, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (WGHP/AP) — Jake Paul, a celebrity YouTuber, faces charges after he was involved in a protest in a closed mall in Arizona, according to Scottsdale, Arizona, police.

On May 30, Paul, who has more than 20 million subscribers, was spotted in the crowd at Scottsdale Fashion Square, TMZ reports.

He is a resident of Los Angeles. It is unclear why he was in Scottsdale.

Scottsdale police say they confirmed Jake Paul attended and remained in the mall after “an unlawful assembly was declared and has been charged with criminal trespass and unlawful assembly.” He was issued a summons to appear in court in a month.

Paul shared a statement on Twitter, saying, “To be absolutely clear, neither I nor anyone in our group was engaged in any looting or vandalism. For Context, we spent the day doing our part to peacefully protest one of the most horrific injustices our country has ever seen, which led to us being tear-gassed for filming the vents and brutality that were unfolding in Arizona.”

Scottsdale police say the gathering turned into a “riot that saw several dozens of individuals collectively damaging property at and near the mall, breaking into businesses and looting the interiors,” according to KSAZ.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.