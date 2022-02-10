World Ag Expo fosters international business

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) The World Ag Expo boasts its many exhibitors from near and far – in some cases very far.

The California Field and Row Crop Equipment show gained a worldwide following so quickly the name was changed in 1979 to the California Farm Equipment Show and International Exposition.

It moved from the fairgrounds to the new International Agri-Center in 1982, becoming the World Ag Expo in 2001.

This year exhibitors come from Australia, Canada, China, Denmark, France, Germany, India, Israel, Italy, Korea, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Portugal, Sweden, Turkey, The United Kingdom, Uruguay and Uzbekistan.

Tevel Aerobotics Technologies is based in Israel and makes a drone that plucks fruit from trees. Founder & CEO Yaniv Maor says their customers attend The World Ag Expo. “The market. The need is here. There’s a massive shortage of labor here.”

The drones are fairly small and light and didn’t require a complicated shipping process. “This we ship from Israel with a computer in a computer box.”

Alaflex based in Mexico City brought stacks of hoses in every length, shape and size. Raul Aladro says “It can be for water. It can be dust, it can be seeds. It is a multipurpose product used through the whole agriculture industry.” Their display shows plenty of ready product – a big deal in a climate of possible delays and uncertain inventories.

Maor says they plan to take the drones to Washington State for apple orchards but the World Ag Expo in Tulare is their biggest event all year. “We received a few nice orders and we are going to scale up here.”