SAN DIEGO — Camping as a pastime has skyrocketed in popularity across the United States in the last few years, with millions of people each year heading out for an overnight getaway in the great outdoors.

Recently, however, instead of leaving their everyday behind, more campers have started taking their work with them.

During the pandemic, flexibility with remote work gave outdoor enthusiasts a way to travel and explore parks across the country, without taking time off work.

That mobility, on top of technological advances, gave way to a new camping trend: work-from-campsite, where outdoor enthusiasts could simultaneously escape to the wilderness while bringing their job with them wherever they go.

Despite a recent push to return to in-person work, work-from-campsite has grown in popularity, accounting for nearly a quarter of campers in the last two years according to the 2023 Camping Report from the camping website, The Dyrt.

“With return-to-the-office efforts across the country, one might have expected the work-from-campsite rate to decrease, but it stayed level,” Kevin Long, CEO of The Dyrt, said in a release. “Work from campsite is here to stay. You can’t put the toothpaste back in the tube, and you can’t put a productive working camper back in the cubicle.”

Vanlifers — people who live a bohemian lifestyle in a vehicle equipped with basic amenities — are one of the main groups who take their work on the road, The Dyrt said, particularly given that over half of U.S. campers stay in a vehicle.

People that stay in a vehicle — whether its an RV, trailer, camper, van, truck or car — are two times more likely to bring a laptop on their excursion, according to the camping website’s recent report.

Recent technological advances like SpaceX’s satellite-based Wi-Fi service, Starlink, have made it even easier for those to attain the work-from-campsite lifestyle, allowing them to connect to the internet from nearly anywhere.

“I find increased productivity when working from a campsite,” a Texas camper who uses The Dyrt, Jason Dunne, said in a release. “The novelty of designing modern websites with Starlink in the middle of nowhere with solar power may never wear off!”

In 2022, an estimated 80 million people camped across the United States, according to the camping report, with about 7.2 million taking up the past-time for the first time.

Camping alone also increased about 28% between 2021 and 2022, the company said.

RV camping accounted for highest percentage campers, about 44.8%, with 35.8 million people. About 38.2% of campers, or 30.6 million, opted for the traditional tent stay, according to The Dyrt.

Whether you’re escaping your day-to-day routine or bringing your work with you, there’s plenty of ways to explore all the natural wonders the U.S. has to offer.