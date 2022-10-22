PORT RICHMOND, Staten Island (WPIX) – A woman was found dead “inside a large bin” outside of a Staten Island home on Friday morning, New York City police said.

Police responded to the multi-family home around 5:45 a.m. after a 911 call about the gruesome discovery, according to the NYPD.

The woman, described as being “possibly in her 30s,” was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. She remained unidentified as of Saturday morning, a representative for the NYPD told Nexstar.

A medical examiner will determine her cause of death, the representative said.

The woman was believed to be attending a party at the house just before she died, sources told Nexstar’s WPIX.

“That is incredibly shocking and so horrifying. Right under our noses and own backyard,” said Edwin Roman, a resident of the multi-family residence.

The landlord of the house told WPIX that security footage showed one of his tenants and another man moving what he believed to be the bin with the body.

“From the video you can clearly see who’s on the tapes,” said the landlord, who wanted to remain anonymous. “Nobody should be treated like that ever. They threw her out like trash.”

The landlord alleged that this particular tenant had been “trouble,” and claimed he had been trying to evict him “for years.”

That tenant was being questioned by police, but no charges have been filed.

Anyone with wishes to submit tips to the NYPD can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or visit crimestoppers.nypdonline.org. Tipsters can also download the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app or texting “TIP577” to 274637 (CRIMES). Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).