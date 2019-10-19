Woman falls into hole in the sidewalk on Manhattan street

NEW YORK CITY (CNN) — New York City firefighters had to rescue a woman from a five-foot deep hole in Manhattan on Friday.

The woman was walking along a sidewalk when a grate suddenly gave way beneath here.

It was Friday afternoon at the start of rush hour. It took only seconds for the woman to go from an ordinary pedestrian to an injured victim.

The location — the corner of West 35th Street and 8th Avenue in Manhattan.

Eyewitnesses say she walked over the yellow grate made of composite material and it somehow gave way, allowing her to fall five feet down into a damp pit.

“She was walking. She stepped right here on the corner, and it just completely flipped over, and she fell in,” said witness Burnesteen Davis.

Firefighters scrambled to pull the woman out of the hole, part of an unidentified utility project by the New York City waterworks.

An NYC Water Works supervisor said he was not authorized to discuss what happened, how the composite cover could have given way or why there were no warning signs around the area.

“The way they have it roped off now, with the garbage cans and everything it was not like that,” Davis said. “There were no cones up. There was no caution signs.”



The victim’s condition is not known.

