Woman arrested in death of baby found in dumpster in 2007

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a woman has been arrested in the death of an infant found in a Pennsylvania trash container almost a decade and a half ago.

Lancaster County prosecutors and police announced Wednesday that 44-year-old Tara Brazzle is charged with one count of criminal homicide in the death of the baby girl found in a Lancaster dumpster in September 2007.

Her death was ruled a homicide due to complications of asphyxia. Authorities said DNA evidence, genealogy resources, and other sources led to the identification of the suspect.

It’s unclear whether Brazzle has an attorney; a message was left Wednesday at a number listed for her.

