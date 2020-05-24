White House bans travel to the US from Brazil

FILE – This March 29, 2020 file photo shows President Donald Trump answering a question from PBS reporter Yamiche Alcindor during a coronavirus task force briefing in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. Reporters Alcindor, Weijia Jiang and Kaitlan Collins have faced hostility from Trump at news conferences with stoicism. Their experiences illustrate the challenge of working at a White House with near-daily accessibility to a president who considers the press an enemy. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, FIle)

WASHINGTON — The White House has announced a ban on travel to the U.S. from Brazil due to the spread of coronavirus in Latin America’s hardest-hit country.

Press secretary Kayleigh McEnany says in a statement Sunday evening that the ban applies to foreign nationals who have been in Brazil in the 14 days before they sought to travel to the United States.

McEnany cast it as a move by President Donald Trump “to protect our country.”

Trump has already banned travel from the United Kingdom, Europe and China, all of which have been hit hard by the virus. Trump had said last week that he was considering imposing similar restrictions on Brazil.

Brazil had reported more than 347,000 COVID-19 cases, second behind the U.S. in the number of infections, according to a Johns Hopkins University count.

Brazil also has recorded more than 22,000 deaths, fifth-most in the world. There have been more than 97,000 U.S. deaths.

