(iSeeCars) – Sports car ownership is a fantasy for many, but given the price tag and impracticality of these vehicles, sports car ownership is a reality for just 2.8 percent of American drivers.

Which states have the most and least sports cars on the road, and what is the most popular sports car in each state? iSeeCars analyzed over 10 million vehicle sales to find out.

Which State Has the Most Sports Cars?

To determine where sports car ownership is the most popular, iSeeCars calculated the share of sports cars in each state.

Ranking of States By Shares of Sports Cars – iSeeCars Rank State % Share of Sports Cars 1 Nevada 4.0% 2 Florida 3.8% 3 California 3.8% 4 Arizona 3.6% 5 Texas 3.6% 6 Georgia 3.6% 7 Mississippi 3.2% 8 North Carolina 3.2% 9 Alabama 3.1% 10 South Carolina 3.1% 11 Oklahoma 3.0% 12 New Mexico 3.0% 13 Tennessee 2.9% 14 Arkansas 2.9% 15 Virginia 2.9% National Average 2.8% 16 Oregon 2.7% 17 Illinois 2.7% 18 Louisiana 2.7% 19 Kentucky 2.6% 20 Washington 2.6% 21 Delaware 2.6% 22 Hawaii 2.5% 23 Maryland 2.5% 24 Missouri 2.5% 25 Indiana 2.4% 26 Kansas 2.4% 27 New Jersey 2.2% 28 Ohio 2.1% 29 New York 2.1% 30 Connecticut 2.1% 31 Colorado 2.0% 32 Rhode Island 2.0% 33 Utah 1.9% 34 Pennsylvania 1.7% 35 District of Columbia 1.7% 36 West Virginia 1.7% 37 Massachusetts 1.6% 38 Nebraska 1.6% 39 Wisconsin 1.5% 40 Michigan 1.5% 41 Idaho 1.4% 42 Iowa 1.4% 43 North Dakota 1.3% 44 New Hampshire 1.3% 45 Alaska 1.3% 46 Minnesota 1.2% 47 Wyoming 1.2% 48 South Dakota 1.2% 49 Montana 1.0% 50 Maine 0.9%

Nevada is the state with the most sports cars on the road, followed by Florida in second.

The top ten states with the most sports cars have generally moderate climates.

The states with the least sports cars are Northern, Rocky Mountain, and Midwestern states that have harsh winters.

Most Popular Sports Car in Each State

Along with where sports cars are the most popular, iSeeCars also examined which sports cars are the most popular in each state.

Most Popular Sports Car in Each State – iSeeCars State Most Popular Sports Car Second-Most Popular Sports Car Alabama Dodge Challenger Ford Mustang Alaska Dodge Challenger Ford Mustang Arizona Ford Mustang Dodge Challenger Arkansas Dodge Challenger Ford Mustang California Ford Mustang Dodge Challenger Colorado Ford Mustang Dodge Challenger Connecticut Ford Mustang Dodge Challenger Delaware Ford Mustang Dodge Challenger Florida Ford Mustang Dodge Challenger Georgia Dodge Challenger Ford Mustang Hawaii Ford Mustang Dodge Challenger Idaho Ford Mustang Dodge Challenger Illinois Ford Mustang Dodge Challenger Indiana Ford Mustang Dodge Challenger Iowa Ford Mustang Chevrolet Camaro Kansas Ford Mustang Dodge Challenger Kentucky Ford Mustang Dodge Challenger Louisiana Ford Mustang Chevrolet Camaro Maine Ford Mustang Dodge Challenger Maryland Ford Mustang Dodge Challenger Massachusetts Ford Mustang Dodge Challenger Michigan Dodge Challenger Ford Mustang Minnesota Dodge Challenger Ford Mustang Mississippi Dodge Challenger Ford Mustang Missouri Ford Mustang Dodge Challenger Montana Dodge Challenger Ford Mustang Nebraska Ford Mustang Dodge Challenger Nevada Ford Mustang Dodge Challenger New Hampshire Ford Mustang Dodge Challenger New Jersey Ford Mustang Dodge Challenger New Mexico Ford Mustang Dodge Challenger New York Ford Mustang Dodge Challenger North Carolina Ford Mustang Dodge Challenger North Dakota Dodge Challenger Ford Mustang Ohio Ford Mustang Dodge Challenger Oklahoma Ford Mustang Dodge Challenger Oregon Ford Mustang Dodge Challenger Pennsylvania Ford Mustang Dodge Challenger Rhode Island Ford Mustang Dodge Challenger South Carolina Ford Mustang Dodge Challenger South Dakota Ford Mustang Dodge Challenger Tennessee Ford Mustang Dodge Challenger Texas Ford Mustang Dodge Challenger Utah Ford Mustang Dodge Challenger Vermont Ford Mustang Dodge Challenger Virginia Ford Mustang Dodge Challenger Washington Ford Mustang Dodge Challenger West Virginia Ford Mustang Dodge Challenger Wisconsin Ford Mustang Dodge Challenger Wyoming Dodge Challenger Chevrolet Camaro

The Ford Mustang is the most popular sports car in 40 states, while the Dodge Challenger is the most popular in the remaining 10.

Both the Ford Mustang and Dodge Challenger are among the most affordable sports cars, with new versions starting at less than $30,000, which broadens their appeal.

The Dodge Challenger is one of the only sports cars to offer all-wheel drive, and is the most popular sports car mainly among Northern and mountainous states.

The Chevrolet Camaro is the second-most popular sports car in Iowa, Louisiana, and Wyoming.

While sports cars only capture a small percentage of car buyers, drivers in the most popular sports car states are nearly four times as likely to experience sports car ownership compared to drivers in the least sports-car-popular states. The Ford Mustang, Dodge Challenger and Chevrolet Camaro are not only fun-to-drive, they are the most attainable sports cars for American drivers.

Methodology:

iSeeCars analyzed over 10.9 million used cars from model years 2017 – 2021 sold from July 2021 through June 2022. The number of sports cars was tallied by state, and the resulting percentage shares were used to rank states.

About iSeeCars.com

iSeeCars.com is a car search engine that helps shoppers find the best car deals by providing key insights and valuable resources, like the iSeeCars free VIN check and Best Car rankings. iSeeCars.com has saved users over $342 million so far by applying big data analytics powered by over 25 billion (and growing) data points and using proprietary algorithms to objectively analyze, score and rank millions of new cars and used cars.

This article, Which States Have the Greatest Need for Speed, originally appeared on iSeeCars.com.