(NEXSTAR) – Frequent lottery players know the drill: Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET. But that wasn’t the case Monday night, as the country waited on the winning numbers for the highest-ever $1.9 billion jackpot.

A delay in one local jurisdiction caused the announcement to be delayed.

“Currently, one participating lottery is still processing its sales and play data,” the Multi-State Lottery Association said in a statement late Monday night. “Powerball requires all 48 participating lotteries to submit their sales and play data prior to the winning numbers being selected. Once Powerball receives the outstanding submission, the drawing can proceed.”

The statement didn’t specify a precise time for the postponed drawing, but gave hope the issue would be resolved by Tuesday.

“Due to the length of the draw delay, it is likely that we will not know the official results of the Powerball drawing until Tuesday morning,” the statement continued. It urged players to hold on to their tickets for the time being.

As of 6 a.m. Tuesday, the Powerball website hadn’t posted a new drawing time or the winning numbers. The website merely read “Results Pending.”

The winning numbers are expected to be posted to the Powerball website when they are drawn.

Multi-State Lottery Association officials declined to name the state where the delay was taking place, telling the Associated Press, “It’s against our policy.”

The nearly $2 billion jackpot is about $400 million larger than the previous record jackpot and will keep growing until someone wins the prize. Only four previous jackpots have topped $1 billion, but none of those are close to the current prize, which started at $20 million back on Aug. 6 and over three winless months has grown ever more massive. No one has won the jackpot since Aug. 3.

A winner who chooses an annuity, paid annually over 29 years, would get the estimated $1.9 billion payout. Nearly all winners instead opt for cash, which for Monday’s drawing would be $929.1 million.

Even as more people attracted by the giant prize drop $2 on a Powerball ticket, the game’s ultra-long odds of 1 in 292.2 million means there still is a good chance that another drawing will pass without anyone winning the grand prize. That would push the jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing to more than $2 billion.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.