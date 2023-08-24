(KRON) — Former President Donald Trump is expected to turn himself in to Georgia authorities on Thursday. He is facing charges of illegally scheming to overturn his 2020 election loss in that state.

However, people aren’t just paying attention to the expected arrest. They are curious to see Trump’s Fulton County mugshot, which is expected to list his height and weight. Sportsbooks are joining in on the fun.

There has since been intrigue about how much the 6-foot-3 Trump weighs since officially leaving office in 2021. So much so that oddsmakers have placed betting props of how much the 45th United States president will weigh on the day of his arrest.

The over/under betting prop for Trump is 278.5 pounds, according to BetOnline. As of Wednesday, the odds for him to weigh over 278.5 pounds is -110 and -130 for below 278.5 pounds.

The betting prop of 278.5 pounds may seem high considering what Trump weighed in 2020 when he was in office. According to The Washington Post, Trump weighed in at 244 pounds a little more than three years ago.

BEDMINSTER, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 10: Former President Donald Trump follows his tee shot on the 3rd tee during the pro-am prior to the LIV Golf Invitational – Bedminster at Trump National Golf Club on August 10, 2023 in Bedminster, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 19: U.S. President Donald Trump walks out of the White House before departing July 19, 2019 in Washington, DC. Trump is traveling to New Jersey to host a fundraising dinner and spend the weekend at his Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Trump has had a history of fat-shaming those who speak out against him, most recently former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

“Christie, he’s eating right now. He can’t be bothered,” Trump said earlier this month.

Christie — not Trump — is expected to take part in the first Republican debate Wednesday evening.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.